Karachi: Former President Asif Ali Zardari on Sunday paid rich tribute to Mir Murtaza Bhutto Shaheed on his 68th birthday. In his message, Asif Ali Zardari paying homage to Mir Murtaza Bhutto said he was a dauntless pro-democratic leader who always resisted the unconstitutional rule of dictators in the country. History will always remember Murtaza Bhutto Shaheed as a hero, Asif Zardari added.