Govt decides not to charge fuel price adjustment in September

Karachi: The government has decided not to charge conditionally the fuel price adjustment in the month of September on Sunday. As per the official sources, the government has decided not to charge single phase meter customers the fuel price adjustment in September.

The Ministry of Power Division has sent a letter to all the companies, directing them to amend all the printed bills. “Relief should be given next month if the bills are paid,” read the text of the letter. Moreover, the National Electric Power Regulatory Authority (Nepra) approved Rs4.34 per unit charge for the month of July, stating the fuel price adjustment will not be charged on consumption of 300 units in July.