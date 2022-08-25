Over 900 people died so far due to monsoon rains: Sherry 

Islamabad, August 25, 2022 (PPI-OT):Minister for Climate Change Sherry Rehman says Pakistan has embraced unprecedented spells of torrential downpour that lashed out its vulnerable areas without any break. In an interview with a foreign news channel, the Minister said the death toll has gone up to 903 due to massive flash flooding. She said thousands of people are homeless without shelter and food and communication lines have been completely cut off.

