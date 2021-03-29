PACRA Maintains Stability Rating of NBP Government Securities Liquid Fund

Lahore, March 29, 2021 (PPI-OT): The fund’s objective is to generate optimal return with minimum risk, by investing primarily in short-term Government Securities. As per the investment policy the fund shall place short-term deposits with AA and above rated banks/ DFIs. The fund shall place at least 70% of the assets in government securities. The maximum weighted average time to maturity of the fund will be 90 days. The rating reflects strong credit quality and liquidity profile of the fund. This emanates from maintaining a high exposure to government securities of ~49% of net assets at end Dec’20.

Remaining assets were invested with banks primarily rated ‘AAA’. 100% of fund’s assets were shifted towards T-Bills, subsequent to the FMR reporting date. Fund’s average exposure towards interest rate risk was low. The unit holding pattern of the fund represents high redemption risk as top 10 investors represent ~75% of the fund’s assets at end Dec’20. Comfort can be drawn from the liquid nature of the investments.

Going forward, the fund may reduce its exposure in government securities and increase in higher rated banks. Material changes in the fund’s asset allocation strategy, impacting its credit quality and/or exposure to interest rate risk, would affect the rating.

