﻿Pak, Egypt talks, stress on reducing regional tensions, condemn Israeli aggression in Gaza

Pakistan and Egypt condemned the Israeli aggression in Gaza and the West Bank and called for immediate restraint and de-escalation in the Middle East during a high-level diplomatic meeting held in the capital.

The call for a diplomatic solution to regional disputes was a key outcome of the talks held today between Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar and Foreign Minister Dr. Badr Abdellati, who is visiting the Arab Republic of Egypt.

The call for a diplomatic resolution to regional disputes was a key outcome of discussions between Deputy Prime-Minister and Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar and the visiting Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Arab Republic of Egypt, Dr. Badr Abdelatty.

Mr. Dar reiterated Pakistan”s unwavering support for the Palestinian people and commended Egypt”s crucial role in facilitating humanitarian assistance for the populace of Gaza, acknowledging the support provided to Pakistan”s own relief initiatives.

Beyond the regional crisis, the two ministers expressed a mutual resolve to fortify cooperation across all sectors, with a particular emphasis on augmenting bilateral trade and investment.

An agreement was reached to activate key bilateral frameworks, such as the Joint Ministerial Commission, and to actively encourage greater business-to-business connections to stimulate economic activity between the two nations.

Both nations noted with satisfaction the positive trajectory of their defence and security relationship, concurring on the need to deepen this collaboration through training exchanges and other institutional arrangements.

The Deputy Prime Minister also conveyed Pakistan”s appreciation for Egypt”s sustained assistance in the health domain, specifically highlighting the valuable partnership in combating hepatitis C.

The Egyptian Foreign Minister’s visit, which follows recent high-level discussions between the two sides in Riyadh earlier this month, underscores the close coordination between Islamabad and Cairo. Both countries committed to maintaining this alignment at multilateral forums, including the United Nations and the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC).