Riyadh: Pakistan and Saudi Arabia have bolstered their digital and economic cooperation during the Pak-Saudi Business Forum, held alongside the LEAP 2025 event. The forum attracted a significant assembly of business leaders, government officials, and technology experts from both nations, reflecting the deepening partnership between the two countries.
According to a statement by Press Information Department, Deema Al Yahya, Secretary-General of the Digital Cooperation Organization (DCO), was among the key attendees, underscoring the importance of this collaboration. Shaza Fatima Khawaja, Pakistan’s Minister of State for IT and Telecom, addressed the forum, highlighting Pakistan’s growing Information and Communications Technology (ICT) sector, which saw a 28% increase in exports during the first half of the fiscal year 2024-25, reaching $1.86 billion.
Minister Khawaja emphasized the country’s significant policy advancements in her speech, including the completion of the AI policy, National Fiberization policy, and Semiconductor policy, marking Pakistan’s progress towards a tech-driven future. She highlighted the passing of the Digital Nation Act 2025 as a transformative move.
The Minister acknowledged the support from the DCO in fostering digital growth in Pakistan, mentioning the upcoming Digital Foreign Direct Investment (DFDI) Forum in Islamabad. She invited stakeholders to participate, emphasizing the potential for deepening Pak-Saudi cooperation in technology and investment sectors.
Khawaja credited Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif’s leadership and the Special Investment Facilitation Council (SIFC) for enhancing investor confidence and making Pakistan a favorable destination for digital investments. She extended an invitation to Saudi investors to explore opportunities in AI, Fintech, Cybersecurity, and Cloud Computing in Pakistan.
Highlighting Pakistan’s record-breaking participation at LEAP 2025 with over 100 tech companies and 1,000 delegates, she expressed optimism for establishing long-term business agreements. LEAP 2025 and the Pak-Saudi Business Forum are seen as milestones in strengthening Pakistan’s role in the global digital economy and enhancing technological cooperation with Saudi Arabia.
