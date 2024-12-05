Mashhad: Pakistan and Iran have reached an agreement to strengthen their cooperation across multiple sectors. The agreement was made during a meeting between Pakistan’s Deputy Prime Minister Ishaq Dar and Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Aragchi, held in Mashhad, Iran. The meeting took place on the sidelines of the Economic Cooperation Organization (ECO) Council of Ministers meeting.
According to the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting, the two officials discussed various areas of mutual interest and addressed recent regional and global developments. This engagement signifies a commitment from both nations to enhance their bilateral relations and work collaboratively on shared concerns.
