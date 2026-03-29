Pakistan Carpet Exhibition Dates to Be Announced Amid Calls for Government Support

Lahore: The Pakistan Carpet Manufacturers and Exporters Association (PCMEA) has revealed that the dates for the 42nd International Exhibition of Hand-Knotted Carpets will be announced later this week. Industry leaders have called for immediate government assistance to ensure the success of the event, highlighting the exhibition's importance for the revival of the traditional carpet sector in Pakistan.

According to Pakistan Carpet Manufacturers and Exporters Association, the announcement was made by PCMEA Chairman Mian Ateeq-ur-Rehman and Vice Chairman Riaz Ahmed during a review meeting in Lahore. The meeting included Patron-in-Chief Abdul Latif Malik, Carpet Training Institute Chairperson Ejaz-ur-Rehman, Senior Member Usman Ashraf, Major (R) Akhtar Nazir, Saeed Khan, and other stakeholders. The participants discussed proposed dates and challenges facing the hand-knotted carpet industry.

The association's leadership described the exhibition as a pivotal platform expected to draw international buyers, facilitate major export deals, and significantly contribute to Pakistan's foreign exchange earnings. They emphasized the necessity of government backing, urging the Trade Development Authority of Pakistan (TDAP) to expedite fund release to enable timely preparations.

The leaders noted the challenging conditions impacting the industry and underscored the need for enhanced government patronage to support one of Pakistan's oldest export sectors. The funds are intended to create attractive hospitality packages to attract global buyers, with expectations of substantial export agreements consistent with previous years.

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