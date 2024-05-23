﻿Pakistan Coast Guards captures narcotics

Pakistan Coast Guards on Thursday claimed to have seized nine kilo hashish, 4700 mix betal nuts and other goods in different operations conducted in Uthal area of district Lasbella in Balochistan province.

According to reports, staff of Pakistan Coast Guard seized nine kilo hashish from Karachi-bound Al-Muslim cosch coming from Quetta during routine checking at Naka Kari check post of Pakistan coast guard in Uthal area of district Lasbela.

Similarly, 4700 kilogram mix betel nuts was recovered from another Karachi bound Al-Muslim coach at Naka Kari check post in Uthal. Moreover, 680 packets of cigerates and 45 bags of Gutka were recovered from a single cabin vehicle during routine checking at Coastal Highway Check post of Pakistan Coast Guard.