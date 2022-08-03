Pakistan condemns terrorism in all forms, manifestations: FO 

Islamabad, August 03, 2022 (PPI-OT):Foreign Office Spokesperson Asim Iftikhar Ahmad says Pakistan supports countering terrorism in accordance with international law and relevant UN resolutions. In a statement following the counter-terrorism operation by the United States in Afghanistan, he said we have seen the official statements by the United States and media reports in this regard.

The spokesperson reiterated that Pakistan condemns terrorism in all its forms and manifestations. He said Pakistan’s role and sacrifices in the war against terrorism are well-known. Earlier, the US President Joe Biden disclosed that top al-Qaida leader Ayman al-Zawahri has been killed in drone strike in Afghanistan.

For more information, contact:

Ministry of Information and Broadcasting

Government of Pakistan

4th Floor, Cabinet Block, Pak. Secretariat, Islamabad, Pakistan

Tel: +92-51-9103557

Email: info@moib.gov.pk

Website: http://www.moib.gov.pk