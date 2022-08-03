Pakistani doctors to perform 500 free eye surgeries in Kabul 

Islamabad, August 03, 2022 (PPI-OT):A team of Pakistani ophthalmologists is in Kabul to provide free medical treatment to Afghan people. Health officials said the doctors’ team will carry out around five hundred eye surgeries, including retina and oculoplastic surgeries, during its four-day stay at Noor Hospital in Kabul. Meanwhile, the Head of Noor Hospital Dr. Zahir Gul Zadran, thanked the Pakistani ophthalmologists for their support.

He said the Pakistani doctors’ team has also brought medical equipment worth about ten million dollars to the hospital for treatment of eye patients. He said this is the second time that the Pakistani doctors are visiting the Noor Hospital to treat Afghan eye patients.

