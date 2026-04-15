﻿In Jakharo village of Thatta, 2 girls fell into KB Feeder, one was rescued, search for the other is ongoing

An incident occurred today near Soonda in Thatta when two daughters of laborers Azeem Jakharo and Manzoor Jakharo, residents of Yar Mohammad Jakharo village, fell into the Karachi River, initiating an immediate rescue operation. One child was successfully pulled out of the water, while the search for the other is ongoing.

Upon receiving information about the incident, Sindh Integrated Emergency and Health Service 1122, along with a special rescue team, immediately reached the river bank to begin recovery efforts.

Rescue officials identified the involved children as Naseeba and Shehnaz. Initial reports stated their ages as 14 and 13 years respectively.

However, in subsequent statements by the same rescue personnel, the reported ages of the girls were significantly revised, now stating them as 4 and 3 years old. The search operation for the missing child is ongoing in the area.