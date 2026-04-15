﻿Prolonged Loadshedding and Expensive Bills, Unbearable for the Public: Pakistan Muslim League (Functional) Sindh

Sardar Abdul Rahim, Secretary General of Pakistan Muslim League (Functional) Sindh, has expressed deep concern over the prolonged unscheduled power outages across the province, including Karachi, during intense heat, warning that public unrest could significantly increase if immediate remedial measures are not taken.

Mr. Rahim today expressed deep concern in a statement over the severe power shortage gripping Sindh, which he described as making life unbearable for residents.

He emphasized that prolonged power outages, coupled with excessive utility bills, are proving unbearable for the public.

The provincial leader stated that citizens are in severe distress due to frequent power outages, with sick individuals particularly facing increasing health risks.

He added that overnight power outages are particularly disruptive, negatively impacting children’s sleep and educational activities.

Criticizing the current authorities, Mr. Rahim urged that they are indifferent to the public’s hardships, seemingly engrossed only in personal comforts and luxuries.

He lamented that widespread power outages in severe hot weather have made daily life difficult. Furthermore, students are facing difficulties in their daily routines, including travel to educational institutions, as a direct consequence of power cuts.

Therefore, he demanded an immediate reduction in electricity tariffs and the complete elimination of unscheduled power cuts.

Sardar Abdul Rahim warned that if immediate measures are not taken, the public’s reaction could become significantly severe, leading to widespread protests.