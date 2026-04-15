﻿Immediate ceasefire and accelerated diplomacy indispensable for stability in Eastern Democratic Republic of Congo: Pakistan

Pakistan has issued a stark warning regarding the precarious situation in Eastern Democratic Republic of Congo (DR Congo), emphasizing the urgent need to intensify diplomatic efforts and ensure full compliance with the Security Council’s mandate to sustain a ceasefire and pave the way for a political solution.

According to an official statement issued today, addressing the Security Council briefing on the implementation of the Peace, Security and Cooperation Framework for the Democratic Republic of Congo and the wider region, Pakistan’s Permanent Representative to the United Nations, Ambassador Aasim Iftikhar Ahmad, declared that the ongoing violence, severe humanitarian crisis, and growing internal displacement underscore the dire need to restore peace and stability on the ground.

He emphasized the importance of full implementation of resolution 2773, stressing that progress towards a sustainable ceasefire is crucial for regional stability.

Ambassador Aasim lauded ongoing diplomatic initiatives to de-escalate tensions, including the African Union-led mediation, the Washington Process, and the Doha Framework. He further noted that these measures, when combined with UN and broader regional diplomatic efforts, mutually foster confidence and aid in progressing towards a comprehensive agreement.

He also referenced progress in activating mechanisms for ceasefire monitoring and verification, reaffirming Pakistan’s support for MONUSCO’s constructive role in implementing the ceasefire under appropriate conditions, in accordance with resolution 2808.

The Permanent Representative clarified that the Peace, Security and Cooperation Framework offers a broad platform for addressing the root causes of instability in the Great Lakes region. Within its scope, commitments to dialogue, cooperation, and confidence-building are central to regional stability.

He identified the illegal exploitation and smuggling of valuable natural resources in Eastern Democratic Republic of Congo as a primary cause of insecurity. Ambassador Aasim emphasized the need to foster regional cooperation, enhance transparency in supply chains, and effectively implement existing regional institutions, such as the International Conference on the Great Lakes Region, ensuring these resources become a source of collective prosperity for the Congolese people rather than a driver of conflict.

Ambassador Aasim observed that despite accelerated diplomacy, humanitarian and security conditions on the ground have not significantly improved. He stated that this highlights the inherent complexity of the problem and the importance of regional initiatives that complement MONUSCO’s country-specific mission.

He further remarked that the current convergence of international attention and diplomatic efforts, supported by the Security Council, provides a unique opportunity that must be fully utilized.

In his concluding remarks, Ambassador Aasim reiterated Pakistan’s unwavering support for the sovereignty, unity, and territorial integrity of the Democratic Republic of Congo, and reaffirmed his nation’s commitment to promoting sustainable peace and stability throughout the entire Great Lakes region.