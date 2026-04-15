﻿Noor Abad Kohistan’s prominent political personality Sardar Luqman Palari passed away, an atmosphere of mourning in the area

A revered personality of Noor Abad Kohistan and a prominent leader of the Pakistan Peoples Party,Sardar Luqman Palari, passed away after a prolonged illness, causing a wave of grief and sorrow in the area.

The funeral prayer of the late Palari was offered today in the village of Matko Khan Palari, located near Noor Abad. A large number of political, social, and tribal personalities participated in this dignified ceremony.

Among the mourners were Baloch nationalist leader Sardar Akhtar Mengal, Pakistan Peoples Party leader Malik Waheed Khan, Provincial Minister Syed Riaz Hussain Shah Shirazi, MPA Dr. Sikandar Shoro, MNA Malik Asad, MPA Malik Sikandar Khan, and Syed Shafqat Shah Shirazi.

Reflecting the profound impact of his demise, the gathering also included members of various communities from across Kohistan and industrialists from Noor Abad. Condolences are being extended to the grief-stricken sons and family, while the entire area is submerged in mourning.