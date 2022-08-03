Omani investors express keen in investment in Pakistan’s Railway Infrastructure Development and Power projects

Islamabad, August 03, 2022 (PPI-OT):Omani investors have shown keen interest in investment in Railway Infrastructure Development and Power projects in Pakistan. A delegation of Omani investors, led by Chairman, Al Anwar Asian Investments, Dr. Anwar Al Balushi, called on Minister for Board of Investment Chaudhary Salik Hussain in Islamabad, and briefed him about their possible investment.

The delegation showed interest in construction of 1,087 kilometre long rail track from Gwadar to Jacobabad. He also offered loan financing for undertaking other projects in Pakistan. The Minister for Board of Investment assured full support and cooperation to the Omani investors to facilitate and expedite the process of their investment in Pakistan.

