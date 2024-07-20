KARACHI: Pakistan emerges as a nation grappling with the disproportionate impact of climate change despite its relatively minor contribution to global greenhouse gas emissions as the average temperature in Pakistan has increased by 1°C since the 1980s and is projected to continue rising. As one degree Fahrenheit temperature rise in human body causes fever, hence, same way 1°C temperature rise in atmosphere damages agriculture, public health, soil, environment and socio-econmic development.

According to a report by the Ministry of Finance, climate change has significantly affected the Indus River Delta, situated at the confluence of the Indus River and the Arabian Sea. With increased temperatures and rising temperature volatility, Pakistan will see increased climate related severities in the future.

The most serious effects of climate change in Pakistan are expected to increase severe drought and volatility in extreme precipitation events, leading to more mudslides and landslides. Beyond its NDCs, Pakistan has exceeded mitigation efforts, resulting in an 8.7 percent reduction in emissions between 2016 and 2018.

The government, adhering to the GHG emissions trajectory outlined in Pakistan’s NDCs 2016, aims to limit emissions to 1,603 million tonnes of carbon dioxide equivalent (Mt CO2e) by 2030.Pakistan also aims to shift to 60 percent

renewable energy and 30 percent electric vehicles by 2030 and altogether ban imported

coal.

Pakistan, recognizing the role of nature in climate adaptation and mitigation, has developed robust natural capital restoration efforts, including the Green Pakistan-Upscaling and Protected Areas Initiative (PAI). These

programmes have also enhanced livelihood opportunities for the most vulnerable, including women and youth. In addition, Pakistan has introduced several policy actions focused on mitigating greenhouse gas emissions from high emission sectors like energy and industry.

Climate change is one of the most significant environmental challenges facing the world. Greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions resulting from human activities, particularly fossil fuel consumption and deforestation, have increased the concentration of these gases in the atmosphere, leading to irreversible damage to natural resources and ecosystems. Climate change is expected to devastate the world’s poor, as they are both geographically and economically vulnerable, making it more difficult for them to adapt. Despite contributing the least to the problem, developing countries are expected to bear the brunt of the impact of climate change.

Despite accounting for only 0.9 percent of global greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions, Pakistan is one of the world’s most vulnerable nations to the impacts of climate change. The country faces unpredictable weather patterns, resulting in flash floods, droughts, glacial lake outbursts, intense heat waves, and erratic rainfall.

As a result, its ecosystems and landscapes are deteriorating. Forest fires are increasing, plant and animal species are migrating, and water bodies and wells are depleting due to intensified human activities. In addition, rising sea levels and more intense storms could lead to coastal flooding and erosion, causing the loss of crucial coastal habitats such as mangroves, which serve as important nurseries for many fish species. The Sixth Assessment Report of the

Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC) suggests that climate change will likely worsen the frequency and intensity of such extreme events.

The government has developed a comprehensive strategy called the 4RF (Resilient, Recovery, Rehabilitation, and Reconstruction Framework) to ensure a resilient recovery from natural disasters. The aim is to reduce the adverse impacts of climate change and natural hazards on Pakistan’s economy, particularly the agriculture sector and population..

The most observed hazardous phenomena in Pakistan during 1980-2022 were floods, tropical cyclones, extreme temperatures, and occasional droughts. The floods of 2010 and 2022 and the earthquake of 2005 created substantial economic losses, casualties, infrastructure damages, and rehabilitation costs.

It has been observed that the intensity of floods has been increasing over the years, which can be attributed to changes in global climate patterns (rising temperature and changing precipitation patterns), melting glaciers, deforestation, and urbanization. Climate change leads to prolonged droughts in specific regions of Pakistan. In 2018, insufficient rainfall and extended water scarcity caused drought conditions in Balochistan and Sindh.

Climate change exacerbates Pakistan’s vulnerability to floods by altering precipitation patterns, intensifying extreme weather events, and increasing the frequency and severity of floods. Rising global temperatures contribute to melting glaciers and increased water runoff, further exacerbating flood risks.

The Government of Pakistan has taken various steps and initiatives including strategic planning and adaptation measures to address the needs of current and future generations—truly comprehensive measures to combat the negative effects of climate change. However, these efforts can be quite effective only with climate justice.

Through joint efforts, the world can strengthen resilience against climate shocks and assure sustainable development and a secure future for its population in growing climate challenges. Moreover, developed countries should take the

responsibility to engage with climate-friendly production practices, promote green growth, and put in resources to pay for the climate-related damages in developing countries.

Pakistan may continue its efforts to sensitize the global community about creating a climate-resilient society all around the globe. Long-term comprehensive planning and vigorous execution at all levels would be critical to a better future. Among the other key developments in Pakistan regarding climate mitigation and environmental protection, provincial governments have also been keen to put in resources.

They are the creation of the Punjab Environment Endowment Fund and automation of environmental processes; the implementation of Sindh’s Climate Change Policy and development of the Climate Finance and Carbon Credit Unit; air quality monitoring and plastic pollution control in Balochistan; and successful conservation projects and Urban Forestry Policy in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. These actions show a strong commitment to action on climate change at the provincial level. To ensure the success and sustainability of these programs, this would, however, depend on global support and climate financing.