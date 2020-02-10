Pakistan is our mission and we’ll stick to it whole life: Gilani

February 10, 2020

Srinagar, February 10, 2020 (PPI-OT): In occupied Kashmir, the Chairman of All Parties Hurriyat Conference, Syed Ali Gilani has said that Pakistan is the mission of the people of Kashmir and they will continue to stick to this mission throughout their life. The ailing APHC chairman in a video statement from his Hyderpora residence in Srinagar where he continues to remain under house arrest said Pakistan is their objective; it is their slogan and it is their path and destination.

The veteran leader said that the Kashmiris are striving to find the land of their dreams, which is Pakistan and they are making efforts to associate their future with the country. “This is our mission and it is our global mission”, he said and added that Pakistan was a great blessing of God, and the effort to join it is a pious mission. “We should spend out entire life in achieving this mission.”

He called upon all Muslims to be dutiful to their duties to God, as it is essential for creation of a society based on justice and equality. “Pakistan will be centre of justice, and this is what our mission is,” he added. Syed Ali Gilani repeatedly recited the Kalima i.e. ‘There is no god But Allah’ during the interview.

