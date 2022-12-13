Pakistan, Kazakhstan to further improve economic ties: President

ISLAMABAD: President Dr Arif Alvi has said there is a great potential of diversifying trade relations and entering into joint ventures in the areas of agriculture, IT, textile, energy, logistics, housing and construction between Pakistan and Kazakhstan.

Talking to Chairman of Lower House of the Kazakh Parliament Koshanov Yerlan Zhakanovich here in Islamabad on Tuesday, he said the existing trade level of 219.12 million dollars needed to be substantially increased keeping in view the immense potential that existed between the two countries by building new and improving existing linkages through roads and railway networks.

He said trade by Kazakhstan and other Central Asian Republics through Karachi and Gwadar is an important element of the Vision Central Asia Policy. The President said the international community should take a strong exception to the atrocities being perpetually committed by the Indian Security Forces against innocent Kashmiris who are demanding their legitimate right to self-determination as promised to them by various UNSC resolutions.