Pakistan ready to respond to any Indian aggression: Dr. Moeed

June 4, 2020

Islamabad, June 04, 2020 (PPI-OT): Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on National Security Dr. Moeed Yusuf has said Pakistan is peace loving country but no one should construe this desire for peace as weakness. Talking to a private TV channel, he said international community should take notice of blatant human rights violations of Indian forces and disregard of international laws.

He said Pakistan is ready to respond to any Indian aggression in befitting manner. Dr Moeed Yusuf said Pakistan and international community are well aware of the atrocities India is committing against minorities particularly Muslims. India is escalating tension with its all neighbouring countries posing a threat to regional peace. He said China and Pakistan are on the same page on regional issues including Kashmir.

For more information, contact:

Ministry of Information and Broadcasting

Government of Pakistan

4th Floor, Cabinet Block, Pak. Secretariat, Islamabad, Pakistan

Tel: +92-51-9103557

Email: info@moib.gov.pk

Website: http://www.moib.gov.pk

Related Posts