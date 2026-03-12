﻿Pakistan reaffirms solidarity with Saudi Arabia in true spirit of Mutual Defence Agreement

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and Chief of Army Staff and Chief of Defence Forces Field Marshal Syed Asim Munir held an important meeting with Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman in Jeddah.

Photos have been released of the meeting, in which Field Marshal Syed Asim Munir was seen in the Combat Dress of Pakistan’s Armed Forces, which carries exceptional significance, according to information today.

Typically, during foreign visits, the Army Chief wears ceremonial attire, but during this meeting, his wearing of Combat Dress signals Pakistan’s complete solidarity with its longstanding brotherly country Saudi Arabia.

It reaffirms the commitment that Pakistan will not compromise, even for a moment, in the defence of Saudi Arabia within the framework of its longstanding relations and defence agreement.