﻿Pakistan Rejects Unilateral Changes to Indus Treaty, Accuses India of State-Sponsored Terrorism

Pakistan has firmly rejected any unilateral suspension or alteration of the Indus Waters Treaty by India, citing a recent arbitration court ruling, while simultaneously launching a sharp rebuke against New Delhi, accusing it of sponsoring cross-border terrorism and perpetrating a global assassination campaign.

Speaking at the United Nations, a Pakistani diplomat asserted that the treaty contains no provision permitting a one-sided modification or so-called abeyance, according to official information today.

Second Secretary Aleena Majeed, a member of Pakistan”s mission to the UN, referenced a 2025 supplemental award from the Court of Arbitration in response to remarks from an Indian representative.

Majeed communicated that the court”s decision found that its competence remains intact and underscored that the Indus Waters Treaty is still in full effect. She highlighted that the award affirms the binding nature of the pact”s dispute-settlement mechanisms.

The Pakistani representative stated that the ruling makes it clear no party possesses the legal authority to unilaterally render the agreement inoperative. Consequently, she demanded that India must “revert immediately to full and complete implementation” of the treaty.

In addition to the water treaty dispute, Majeed dismissed what she described as an “entirely baseless statement and accusations” of terrorism levelled by the Indian representative.

She contended that India”s allegations are an attempt to deflect attention from its own activities, which she claimed include the sponsorship of terrorism across its borders and the “perpetration of state terrorism in occupied Jammu and Kashmir.”

The diplomat further alleged Indian involvement in a “global state-backed assassination campaign,” including in North America, and accused the state of patronising violence against its minority populations.

Majeed declared that there is “credible evidence” of New Delhi”s sponsorship of terrorist organisations, specifically naming the TTP, Fitna al Khwarij, BLA, and Fitna al Hindustan, which she stated have carried out attacks in Pakistan resulting in the loss of thousands of Pakistani lives.