ISLAMABAD (PPI): Pakistan and Saudi Arabia have agreed to take necessary steps towards declaring the Islamabad and Riyadh as twin cities.
This came at a meeting between the Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi and Saudi Deputy Interior Minister Nasser bin Abdul Aziz Al Dawood, here in Islamabad on Wednesday.
The two sides also agreed to implement the prisoner exchange agreement. The legal process for the repatriation of four hundred and nineteen Pakistani prisoners in Saudi Arabia will be completed soon.
Mohsin Naqvi, in his remarks said Saudi Arabia is our fraternal country, assuring full cooperation for promotion of bilateral relations.
He said zero tolerance policy has been adopted against beggars going to Saudi Arabia. He said an effective crackdown has been launched across the country against such beggar mafia.
The Interior Minister said there is no visa requirement for Saudi nationals to visit Pakistan and they can come to Pakistan whenever they want to. The Saudi Deputy Interior Minister said the Kingdom wants to further promote its relations with Pakistan.