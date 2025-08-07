Pakistan is set to achieve a historic milestone as its senior squash players prepare to compete in the World Games in Chengdu, China, from August 8th to 12th. This marks the nation’s inaugural participation in the prestigious multi-sport event.
The Pakistani squad, under the guidance of Head Coach Fahim Gul, comprises Nasir Iqbal and Noor Zaman. The World Games, a major international competition, attracts elite athletes from across the globe. Pakistan”s inclusion signifies a significant achievement for the nation”s squash program.
This landmark participation represents a momentous opportunity for Pakistani squash, allowing its athletes to compete against the world”s best. The team is poised to make its presence felt on the global stage.
The Pakistan Squash Federation expressed its pride and excitement for the team’s participation, encouraging the nation to rally behind the players as they strive for victory.