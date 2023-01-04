Pakistan strongly condemns Israeli Minister’s visit to Holy Al-Aqsa Mosque

Islamabad: Pakistan has strongly condemned the insensitive and provocative visit of Israeli Minister of National Security to the Holy Al-Aqsa Mosque compound. The Foreign Office in a statement on Wednesday said that the Al-Aqsa is a holy site revered by Muslims around the world. Violation of its sanctity offends the religious sensitivities of Muslims and inflames an already tense situation in the occupied Palestinian territories.

It said Israel must cease its illegal actions and respect the sanctity of Muslim religious sites in the occupied Palestinian territories. The Foreign Office reiterated Pakistan’s strong support for the legitimate struggle of the Palestinian people. It said Pakistan renews its call for a viable, independent and contiguous Palestinian State, with pre-1967 borders, and Al-Quds Al-Sharif as its capital, in accordance with the relevant United Nations and OIC resolutions. According to media reports, Israel’s new far-right national security minister Itamar Ben-Gvir briefly visited Al-Aqsa mosque compound in Jerusalem on Tuesday, a site also revered by Jews, prompting fierce condemnation from the Palestinians and several Arab countries.