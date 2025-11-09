Pakistan is preparing to host a major international gathering that will bring 174 high-profile delegates from around the world to its capital, an event Senate Chairman Syed Yousaf Raza Gilani has termed a ‘momentous occasion in Pakistan’s parliamentary history.’ The upcoming Inter-Parliamentary Speakers’ Conference (ISC) is poised to significantly elevate the nation’s role in global parliamentary engagement.
Addressing the Senate on Saturday, Gilani, who is also the founding chairman of the ISC, revealed the scale of the summit scheduled for November 11-12. The assembly will include ten Speakers of Parliaments, fifteen Deputy Speakers, and thirty-seven Members of Parliaments. Notably, the distinguished group of attendees will also feature two former Presidents representing their respective countries, alongside representatives from various multilateral organizations.
‘Hosting such a distinguished assembly is not merely an achievement for the Senate; it is a significant national cause that elevates our standing on the global stage,’ the Senate Chairman stated. He emphasized that the conference, themed on Peace, Security and Development, represents a collective national undertaking.
Gilani urged his fellow Senators to embrace their roles as ‘hosts and ambassadors of Pakistan’s values’ during the event, which will see parliamentary leaders from both the Global South and Global North convene in Islamabad. ‘As we welcome our esteemed guests, we are not just participants in a conference; we are representatives of our nation’s resolve to foster dialogue, understanding, and cooperation across borders,’ he remarked.
The Chairman expressed gratitude for the widespread support from the country’s top leadership, including President Asif Ali Zardari, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, and National Assembly Speaker Sardar Ayaz Sadiq. He gave special commendation to Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Senator Ishaq Dar for leading a curtain-raiser session, noting that the synergy demonstrated ‘a spirit of unity and national purpose.’
Coordinated preparations for the high-level forum are underway, with Gilani acknowledging the crucial contributions of the Ministries of Interior, Foreign Affairs, Information and Broadcasting, and the Capital Development Authority (CDA).
Calling for active involvement, Gilani stressed that the summit’s success relies on the collective ownership of all parliamentarians. ‘This initiative belongs to all of us. It is not solely the responsibility of the Senate Secretariat, but a collective endeavor that calls for the participation and ownership of every parliamentarian,’ he said.
In his concluding remarks, Gilani voiced his confidence that the ISC would act as a beacon of cooperation, ultimately bolstering Pakistan’s leadership in the realm of parliamentary diplomacy. ‘Together, we can make this event a defining moment in strengthening Pakistan’s role as a champion of peace, dialogue and development,’ he concluded.