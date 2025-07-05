Pakistan and Uzbekistan are set to solidify their collaboration in defense manufacturing with a new agreement.
The nations have resolved to create a “Roadmap of Defence Industrial Cooperation,” slated for signing next month in Tashkent during a meeting of the Joint Working Group. This development emerged from a discussion between Uzbekistan”s Ambassador, Alisher Tukhtaev, and Pakistan”s Minister for Defence Production, Muhammad Raza Hayat Harraj, in Rawalpindi.
Ambassador Tukhtaev affirmed his nation”s dedication to expanding collaboration with Pakistan across various sectors, particularly defense production. The upcoming roadmap aims to formalize this partnership.