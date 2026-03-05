﻿Pakistan Vows Global Cooperation on Critical Minerals at UN Security Council

Pakistan has asserted its commitment to international cooperation on the management of critical minerals, telling the United Nations Security Council it stands ready to work with global partners to transform these resources into catalysts for sustainable progress and stability.

The declaration was made by Ambassador Asim Iftikhar, Pakistan’s Permanent Representative to the UN, during a high-level Security Council briefing titled Energy, Critical Minerals, and Security, according to a report today.

Ambassador Iftikhar affirmed that the nation is dedicated to the responsible development of its own energy and mineral assets.

He revealed that the Pakistani government has initiated specific programmes aimed at accelerating the exploration and advancement of these vital materials.

The envoy detailed efforts to bolster regulatory frameworks, modernise geological mapping, enhance the transparency of licensing procedures, and promote environmentally sound mining practices.

The ultimate objective, the Permanent Representative stated, is to ensure the country”s resource potential translates directly into industrial growth and social development.