Pakistan’s Hamza Roman and Abubakar Talha have captured the Boys’ Doubles crown at the ITF Pakistan J-60 Championship, setting the stage for a highly anticipated all-Pakistani Boys’ Singles final scheduled for Sunday.
The local duo secured their title with a confident straight-set victory over compatriot Mikaeel Ali Baig and his Lithuanian partner, Kristijonas. The final scoreline of 6-4, 6-4 reflected a performance of consistent, high-quality tennis from the Pakistani pair.
In the girls’ events, Haniya Aman Minhas, representing Saudi Arabia, was the standout performer, clinching two titles. She first dominated Russia’s Varvara Rubtsova with a commanding 6-1, 6-1 win to secure the Girls’ Singles championship.
Minhas continued her winning form in the Girls’ Doubles final. Partnering with Ecrin Lal of Turkey, she overcame the all-Turkish pair of Deniz Cakil and Serifie Pelin Sari 6-4, 6-0 to complete her successful tournament campaign.
Following the home victory, PTF President Aisam-ul-Haq Qureshi congratulated the winning pair and extended his best wishes for the upcoming singles final. PTF Secretary General Col. (R) Zia-ud-din Tufail also commended the players on their outstanding achievement.
The international junior tournament, sponsored by National Foods of Pakistan, has drawn a competitive field of young athletes from numerous countries, including Japan, the United Kingdom, Russia, and Turkey, to the PTF-SDA Tennis Complex.
All eyes will now turn to the Boys’ Singles final, where Hamza Roman will face off against Mikaeel Ali Baig. The match is scheduled for 12:00 pm tomorrow and will be broadcast live on the Pakistan Tennis Federation’s YouTube channel.