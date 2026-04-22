Pakistani Textile Firms Showcase Innovation at Frankfurt’s Techtextil and Texprocess 2026

Karachi: Eleven Pakistani textile companies are making a notable impact at the Techtextil 2026 and Texprocess 2026 exhibitions in Frankfurt, as the global textile industry gathers for one of its most significant annual events. The exhibitions, featuring more than 1,700 exhibitors from 49 countries, highlight advancements in materials, sustainability, and digital integration.

According to Trade Development Authority of Pakistan, Pakistan's presence is spearheaded by a dedicated pavilion led by the authority itself, with participation from companies such as Sadaqat Limited, Haroon Fabrics, J.K. Spinning, and Ahmed Fine Weaving. These companies are supported by independent exhibitors including Artistic Milliners, H. Nizam Din and Sons, Master Textile, Sapphire Finishing, Nishat, Pakwinz International, and M. Bilal Textiles.

The first day of the event reported promising interactions, with Pakistani exhibitors engaging in productive meetings and drawing strong interest from international buyers. The participation of these companies provides visitors with access to a wide range of products and innovative solutions, underscoring the competitive strengths of Pakistan's textile sector. Feedback from past editions of the exhibitions has consistently praised the reliability and value offered by Pakistani participants, bolstering the country's standing in the global textile marketplace.

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