Karachi: Pakistan's currency exchange market displayed stability as the open market closing rates for major currencies remained relatively stable on February 26, 2026, despite ongoing economic challenges.
According to Exchange Companies Association of Pakistan (ECAP), the U.S. dollar was traded at a buying rate of 279.98 and a selling rate of 280.56. The euro was recorded at 330.37 for buying and 333.29 for selling. The British pound stood at 378.98 for buying and 382.54 for selling. The Japanese yen was exchanged at 1.78 for buying and 1.83 for selling. The rates for the United Arab Emirates dirham were noted at 76.44 for buying and 77.17 for selling, while the Saudi riyal was traded at 74.77 for buying and 75.37 for selling.
These rates, provided by ECAP, are published for informational purposes. The financial data comes amid Pakistan's attempts to navigate economic constraints, with the State Bank of Pakistan playing a pivotal role in monitoring and managing the country's monetary policies and exchange rates.
The post Pakistan’s Currency Exchange Rates Show Stability Amid Economic Pressures appeared first on Pakistan Business News.