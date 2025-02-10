Lisbon: Senator Muhammad Aurangzeb, Pakistan’s Federal Minister for Finance and Revenue, has engaged in discussions with Mr. Hamish Falconer, the British Parliamentary Undersecretary of State for Middle East, Pakistan, and Afghanistan. The meeting highlighted the longstanding relations between Pakistan and the United Kingdom and explored avenues for enhanced collaboration.
According to a statement by Press Information Department, the discussions between Senator Aurangzeb and Mr. Falconer included a focus on investment opportunities in Pakistan. The talks emphasized sectors such as energy, minerals, and infrastructure, reflecting the potential for economic collaboration.
Senator Aurangzeb underscored the importance of people-to-people contacts, particularly through the Pakistani diaspora, in strengthening bilateral ties. Both parties recognized the role of mutual trust and engagement in fostering a robust relationship between the two nations.
The meeting is seen as a step towards fortifying the diplomatic and economic ties that have historically existed between Pakistan and the United Kingdom.
