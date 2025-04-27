Under the Chief Minister Punjab’s “Dhee Rani” program, a mass wedding ceremony for 50 couples was held in Okara on Friday. The event took place at Pak Marriage Hall, Faisalabad Road, with Rana Sikander Hayat, the Provincial Minister of the Department of Education, attending as the special guest.
The ceremony began at 10 AM, with all arrangements made by the Government of Punjab for the participating couples. The aim of the event was to assist financially weaker families in fulfilling the responsibility of their daughters’ marriages with ease.
During the event, the special guest, Rana Sikander Hayat, addressed the gathering, stating that the Government of Punjab will continue such initiatives for social welfare. He mentioned that the purpose of the “Dhee Rani” program is to alleviate the financial burden of marriage expenses for poor families.
The couples present at the ceremony expressed their gratitude towards the Government of Punjab for this initiative, stating that it has reduced their financial burden.
At the conclusion of the ceremony, the special guest presented gifts to the couples. Individuals from various walks of life also attended the event.