Parvez Elahi takes oath as Punjab Chief Minister 

Islamabad, July 27, 2022 (PPI-OT):Chaudhry Parvez Elahi has taken oath as Chief Minister of Punjab following Supreme Court’s verdict. President Dr Arif Alvi administered the oath to him during a simple but graceful ceremony held at the Aiwan-e-Sadr late last night.

Earlier, a three-member bench comprising Chief Justice of Pakistan Umar Ata Bandial, Justices Ijazul Ahsan and Munib Akhtar set aside Deputy Speaker Dost Muhammad Mazari’s ruling on Punjab chief minister’s election.

