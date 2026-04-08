﻿PCB changes schedule for National Women’s T20 Tournament 2025-26, introduces play-offs after rain delay

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) today announced significant changes to the schedule for the ongoing National Women’s T20 Tournament 2025-26, introducing a new third-place play-off after several fixtures were cancelled due to inclement weather.

The decision, reported by the PCB Women’s Wing, is aimed at maximizing playing opportunities for players participating in the five-team competition.

The newly established play-off for third place will be staged at the LCCA Ground in Lahore on Saturday, 11 April, with the first ball scheduled to be bowled at 10 a.m.

Consequently, two fixtures originally planned for Saturday have been moved forward to Friday, 10 April. In the revised itinerary, Challengers will take on Strikers at Bagh-e-Jinnah, and Conquerors will face Invincibles at the Ghani Glass Cricket Ground. Both encounters will commence at 10 a.m.

The tournament’s final, featuring the top two sides of the competition, will proceed as planned on Sunday, 12 April. The championship match will be live-streamed on the PCB’s official YouTube channel, starting at 10 a.m.