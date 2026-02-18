Pakistan Cricket Board’s (PCB) new nationwide talent search initiative, the “Future Stars Talent Hunt Program,” saw a massive turnout of nearly five thousand young cricketers in its Karachi phase.
This initiative to establish regional academies across the country was praised today by the President of the Regional Cricket Association Karachi, Nadeem Omar, who described the effort as “commendable.”
Mr. Omar credited the successful execution of the program across Pakistan to PCB’s Director of Domestic Cricket Operations, Abdullah Khurram Niazi. He expressed confidence that this initiative will prove to be a “milestone for Pakistan cricket” by bringing forth players who previously lacked opportunities to showcase their talent.
He pointed out that PCB’s Director of Academies, Aaqib Javed, and his team have already identified several promising young players in Karachi. Players who demonstrated exceptional skills during the trials will be inducted into a specialized academy where their skills will be honed under the guidance of PCB-appointed coaches.
Concluding his remarks, Mr. Omar thanked the officials of the Regional Cricket Association Karachi for their full cooperation with the PCB selectors throughout the trial process.