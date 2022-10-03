Lahore, October 03, 2022 (PPI-OT):Pakistan China Joint Chamber of Commerce and Industry (PCJCCI) celebrated China’s National Day yesterday followed by a cake-cutting ceremony at PCJCCI Secretariat. The event was attended by Mr. Moazzam Ghurki, President PCJCCI, Mr. Hamza Khalid, Vice President PCJCCI and other executive committee members of PCJCCI.

Mr. Moazzam Ghurki, President PCJCCI said that I congratulate the people and leadership of China on the occasion of National Day. We highly admire and appreciate the development of China, especially during the last four decades. We believe it is all due to the visionary leadership of China and the right reforms and policies introduced by the Chinese government. He also added that in the beginning, relations between Pakistan and China were mostly political and diplomatic in nature. There were frequent exchange visits of the leaderships of both countries.

The two nations supported each other on domestic issues, as well as on regional and international issues. With the launch of the Belt and Road Initiative and the signing of the CPEC agreement, relations between Pakistan and China have entered a new era. In addition to the already strong relationship, economic relations have improved exponentially.

Mr. Hamza Khalid, Vice President PCJCCI shared his views by saying that, every year there is a festive mood in Pakistan on the National Day of China, as the Pakistan Government and the Pakistani people know that the completion of the CPEC related economic projects being done with the cooperation of China will certainly enhance Pakistan’s trade, its economic growth rate, create employment for the people and will enhance their incomes and in the overall scenario this economic development will ultimately bring prosperity to the Pakistan and its people and will also help Pakistan in alleviating poverty.

Mr. Salahuddin Hanif, Secretary General PCJCCI shared during cake cutting ceremony that Pakistan and China are all weather strategic partners and PCJCCI will always thankful to its Chinese members for always supporting our Chamber.

