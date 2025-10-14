Pakistan Peoples Party Sindh’s General Secretary Senator Waqar Mehdi, arrived in Nawabshah on a short visit and offered condolences on the demise of the mother of Sindh Home Minister and President of Peoples Party Shaheed Benazirabad Division, Zia Lanjar. On this occasion, MNA Shahida Rehmani and Abrar Shah were also present. They expressed deep sympathy and support for the bereaved family.
