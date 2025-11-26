The ownership of the Peshawar Zalmi franchise has been formally extended for another ten years, cementing its place in the HBL Pakistan Super League (PSL) following a new agreement announced on Monday.
The proprietors of the 2017 champions were among the first to prolong their franchise agreement at the market value established by Ernst and Young, which followed a comprehensive and transparent valuation process.
This long-term commitment reaffirms stakeholder confidence in the HBL PSL”s enduring strength and rising brand value, particularly as the league prepares to expand to eight teams in its 11th edition next year.
PCB Chairman Mohsin Naqvi expressed his satisfaction with the renewal, stating, “I am delighted that Peshawar Zalmi will continue under the leadership of Mr. Javed Afridi, whose commitment, professionalism and passion have played a fundamental role in elevating the Zalmi brand into one of the most dynamic and admired sporting entities in Pakistan.”
“Javed Afridi’s vision has not only strengthened the Zalmi franchise but has also contributed immensely to the growth of the HBL PSL,” Naqvi added, noting the decision reflects a strong belief in the league”s future potential.
HBL PSL Chief Executive Officer Salman Naseer also commented on the partnership, remarking, “Peshawar Zalmi’s energy, inclusivity and deep connection with fans have been central to shaping the identity of the HBL PSL. We are extremely pleased to continue this journey with Mr. Javed Afridi.”
Naseer acknowledged Afridi’s “unwavering commitment to strengthening the league and nurturing emerging talent” and described his forward-thinking approach as vital to the HBL PSL”s evolution.
Peshawar Zalmi remains one of the most followed and commercially successful franchises in the league. The team was reportedly the most-watched franchise during HBL PSL X, highlighting its extensive fan base across Pakistan and internationally.