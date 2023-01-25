PM asks people to apply in PM’s Youth Business, Agriculture Loan Schemes

Islamabad: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has asked women, trans-genders and differently abled people to apply in the PM’s Youth Business and Agriculture Loan Schemes and contribute to the national development.

In his tweets on Wednesday, he said under the loan schemes, the youth can apply for a loan up to 7.5 million rupees on easy terms and conditions. There is no interest on a loan up to five hundred thousand rupees. The Prime Minister said this new scheme builds on a number of youth development programs. He said the PML-N has demonstrated its commitment to youth empowerment under leadership of its Quaid Muhammad Nawaz Sharif.