News Ticker: ﻿PM Commends Security Forces for Eliminating Terrorists in DI Khan﻿Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif Commences Strategic Visit to Azerbaijan﻿Bahria University Launches Global Student Exchange Program﻿New Tests Reveal Presence of Wild Poliovirus in 15 Districts﻿PM pays official visit to Uzbekistan on Feb 25-26﻿Sindh Govt, EU Ink $5 Million Deal for Climate-Resilient Development﻿Pakistan Navy Conducts Opening Brief of Exercise SEA GUARD-25﻿Al-Mustafa Welfare Society organises fundraising event in Lahore﻿Rain, Thunderstorms Forecast in Various Parts of Balochistan﻿Councillor Killed, Man Found Dead in Balochistan areas﻿Call to Reactivate School in Killi Haji Abdul Qadir Batarzai﻿PTI Leaders Meet in Hyderabad to Highlight Sindh’s Water Issue﻿APCA Demands Youth Affairs Balochistan Director’s Transfer﻿Khokhar concerned over Kashmir and Palestine’s voltile situation﻿SBP grants EMI license to Wemsol﻿Gold Prices Surge Across Pakistan﻿Karachi Stock Exchange Plummets by 938 Points﻿Chief Minister Transplant Program Starts in Punjab﻿JUI Stages Rally Against Crimes in Sukkur Region﻿PM Pledges Uniform Development Across Pakistan﻿Zardari Seeks Cooperation Among Nations to Address Climate Change﻿PM Lays Foundation Stone of Rajanpur-Dera Ismail Khan Road Project﻿Lamp Vigil Commemorates 8,000 Days Of Dr Aafia in US Prison﻿Aurangzeb Emphasizes Govt-Private Sector Collaboration for Economic Growth﻿Maryam Introduces Healthcare Initiative to Boost Access﻿Conspiracies Against Pakistan's Integrity Will Fail: Khokhar﻿Tractors from Belarus to Open New Era for Agriculture Growth﻿One Killed, Other Injured As Trailer Hits BIke in Karachi﻿Karachi Police Capture Bandit in Encounter﻿Intermittent rain expected in various areas of country﻿Iranian CG Vows to Strengthening Relations with Pakistan﻿HEC Launches Astrolabes Datacenter at NED University﻿Haleem Leads Rally, Announces Peace March Against Lawlessness﻿UNISAME Calls on PM Shehbaz to Accelerate SME Reforms﻿Finance Minister Aurangzeb Joins Elite Economic Talks at AlUla Conference﻿Interior Minister Condemns Levies Post Attack, Honors Fallen Hero﻿Weather: Cold, Dry Weather to Persist in Northern Regions﻿International Experts Visit Sindh Agriculture University to Boost Research﻿Green Pakistan Initiative Sparks Agricultural Revolution﻿PM Shehbaz Condemns Terrorist Attack on Levies Post﻿Protest Rally in Harnai Calls for Release of PTM And Pashtun Qaumi Jirga Leaders﻿PDP Demands Strict Action Against Traffic Violations, Corruption﻿Tribal Elder Urges Authorities to Hold By-Polls in PB-36 Kalat﻿Sindh Govt Refutes Farooq Sattar’s Blames﻿Qalandar’s Urs: DC Reviews Pilgrims’ Health Facilities, Security﻿Green Pakistan Initiative Launched in Cholistan to Transform Agriculture﻿Renowned Poet Dr Akash Ansari Dies in Hyderabad’s House Fire﻿Encroachments to Be Removed Across Karachi: Mayor﻿Sindh Cabinet Approves Five-Year Upper Age Relaxation for Jobs﻿Sindh Governor, ANP Leader Urge Road Safety Measures﻿Sindh Govt to Launch Stern Crackdown on Unfit Vehicles﻿BD HC for granting Karachi and Chittagong status of sister cities﻿Pakistan, Saudi Navies Conclude Bilateral Maritime Exercise﻿JI Leader Assails Rising Crimes in Sindh﻿Sindh Culture Minister Inaugurates Laahoti Festival in Larkana﻿SEPA Conducts Environmental Inspection of Two Sugar Mills in Ghotki dist﻿All Set to Hold Lal Shahbaz Qalandar’s Urs on Feb 17﻿SAU, Tehran Varsity Sign MoU to Strengthen Academic Ties﻿Azerbaijan offers Pakistan to join green energy corridor﻿New Telecom Companies Will Entry in Pakistan as PTA Issues Virtual Network Licenses: Shaza﻿Pakistan Leads the Way in Global SDG Adoption﻿NUST and PEF Join Forces to Support Students Through Scholarships﻿Interior Minister reviews arrangements for Jashn-e-Baharan festival in Islamabad﻿Govt’s economic reforms yield positive results: Report﻿PM emphasises to strengthen collaboration with UN in sustainable development, climate change﻿CJP administers oath to newly-appointed SC judges﻿IFC Acknowledges Pakistan’s Reform Efforts, Commends Private Sector Growth﻿30 Sri Lankan Students Arrive in Pakistan to Pursue MBBS Degrees﻿Pakistan Calls for Concrete Plan at UN to Resolve Yemen Crisis﻿Dr Mukhtar calls for integrated efforts to protect children from vaccine preventable diseases﻿IFC head,FinMin reaffirm to continued collaboration, investment in Pakistan’s economic development﻿Justice Ejaz Swati Takes Oath as BHC’s Acting Chief Justice﻿Eleven Coal Miners Killed, Six Injured in Harnai Bomb Attack﻿KSE Market Trading: PSEL, AGP, PKGS Emerge Top performers﻿Kashmiris Residing in UK Urged to Expose Indian Atrocities﻿KSE-100 Faces Downward Pressure Amid Lower Trading volumes﻿CDA, World Bank would ensure provision of services to Islamabad’s residents:CDA Chairman﻿Pakistan, Turkiye Forge Stronger Ties with 24 New Agreements﻿Pakistan, Trkiye strengthen economic ties with 21 new agreements, trade expansion plans﻿Turkish President Accorded Warm Welcome in Pakistan﻿Pakistan prioritizes circular economy to boost sustainability, waste management: Romina﻿Pakistan Consulate’s cricket team remains unbeaten, wins Diplomatic Cup 2025﻿Pakistan to send 1,000 agricultural graduates to China for advanced training﻿PBM disbursed Rs13.946b for treatment of 108217 cancer patients since 2008: WHO Rep told﻿Kazakhstan expresses interest in developing closer ties with Pakistan in medical sector﻿EXIM Bank of Pakistan, Trk Eximbank sign MoU to boost export cooperation﻿A dramatic reading of historic 1921 trial on Sunday﻿Shaheens Squads Announced for ICC Champions Trophy 2025 Warm-Up Matches﻿Pakistan and Korea Strengthen Partnership in Agricultural Innovation﻿5G services to be introduced by mid this year, NA told﻿Spring tree plantation drive launched at Margalla Hills National Park﻿President returns home after two-day visit to Portugal﻿Pakistan, Belarus explore industrial cooperation in heavy machinery sector﻿Parliament Pledges to Empower Women, Affirms NA Speaker﻿Donor-Driven Forums Must Refocus on Core Objectives, Urges NA Speaker﻿Senator Rubina Khalid Pledges Dignified Fund Distribution for BISP Beneficiaries﻿Naqvi LAUDS Sindh Rangers﻿Pakistan Confirms 74th Polio Case of 2024﻿Empowering Women in Nuclear: Global Leaders Praise Pakistan’s Progress