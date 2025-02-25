Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif expressed appreciation for the security forces following the successful elimination of seven Khawarij in the areas of Daraban and Maddi in Dera Ismail Khan. He emphasized the government’s commitment to thwarting the plans of those who threaten peace and humanity.
According to Ministry of Information and Broadcasting statement today, the Prime Minister affirmed that the sacrifices made by the nation’s defenders in the fight against terrorism will not be squandered.
He assured that the government remained fully engaged in the mission to eradicate terrorism from the country. The ongoing battle against terrorist elements will persist until their complete eradication, he insisted.