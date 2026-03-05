﻿PM expresses concern over recent attacks on Azerbaijan

Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif has expressed serious concern over the recent attacks on brotherly country Azerbaijan.

In a message on X social media today, the Prime Minister urged restraint and reiterated the need to de-escalate tensions and pursue dialogue and diplomacy to preserve peace and stability in the region.

He said Pakistan stands firmly with the leadership and the people of Azerbaijan and condemns such deplorable actions that risk further escalation and undermine regional peace and stability.