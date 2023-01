Islamabad: Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif has thanked the United Nations Secretary General Antonio Guterres for his unwavering support to Pakistan’s flood victims. In a tweet on Wednesday, Shehbaz Sharif said he is highly grateful to the UN Secretary General for raising voice for recovery and reconstruction of Pakistan with resilience.

The Prime Minister said the UN Secretary General also played a pivotal role making Resilient Pakistan Conference a sound success.