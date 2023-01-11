Quetta, other aras receive rains and heavy snowfall

Quetta: Quetta and other aras of Balochistan have received rains and heavy snowfall, according to a report on Wednesday. According to the Meteorological Department, Quetta, Pishin, Chaman, Qila Abdullah, Mastung, Nushki, and Dalbandin received heavy rain. There was also a heavy snowfall in Quetta, Ziarat, Khanozai, Kahan, Mehtarzai, Kaushik, and Toba.

People are facing difficulties as the snowfall has blocked several roads for traffic. The Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) has delivered the machinery to deal with any emergency situation in the snow affected areas. Different areas of Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) also received snowfall. The flight schedule was affected at Jinnah International Airport, Karachi due to fog.

A Lahore-bound AirSial flight was delayed by one hour. It will now leave for its destination at 9am. Lahore-bound Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) flight PK302 was delayed by one hour. It will now leave for its destination at 10pm. Islamabad-bound AirSial flight PF123 was delayed by two hours. It will now leave for its destination at 3pm. The schedule of flights arriving in Karachi was also changed.

A Karachi-bound PIA flight from Multan will now arrive at 5:30pm instead of 12:25pm. A Karachi-bound AirSial flight from Lahore will now arrive at 1:30pm instead of 12:30pm. Another AirSial flight from Islamabad will arrive at Karachi Airport at 8pm instead of 6pm. Other flights will be operated according to the schedule. Fog blanketed the plains of Punjab, forcing the authorities to close the motorways for traffic. According to the motorways police, various sections of the motorways were closed due to zero visibility.

Motorway (M-2) was closed from Lahore to Kot Momin. Lahore-Multan Motorway was closed from Faizpur to Darkhana. Lahore-Sialkot Motorway (M-11) was also closed. Motorway (M-4) was also closed from Faisalabad to Abdul Hakeem due to fog. The drivers were advised to install fog lights on their vehicles.