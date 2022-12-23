PM underlines need for increasing IT exports

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has underlined the need for increasing IT exports in line with the country’s enormous potential in this sector. Chairing a meeting here in Islamabad on Friday regarding the promotion of IT exports, the Prime Minister said IT exports are very low as compared to the talent in Pakistan, which need to be worked out on priority basis.

He directed the officials concerned to establish liaising between universities, academia and IT industry for the development of IT sector. The meeting was briefed that Pakistan’s IT exports last year were 2.6 billion dollars and efforts are being made to increase these exports to 5 billion dollars this year. The meeting was told that Pakistan has the second largest freelance work force in the world and Pakistan Software Export is taking steps to increase its capacity.

It was further informed that for the inclusion of new people in the IT industry, two-year associate degree programs in IT are being considered at the universities. Similarly, the Tech Destination brand Pakistan is being introduced across the world to promote foreign investment in the IT sector in Pakistan. The meeting was apprised that the Federal Board of Revenue has established help desks in Karachi, Lahore and Islamabad for the convenience of IT exporters.