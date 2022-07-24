PML-N respects courts: Law Minister

Islamabad, July 24, 2022 (PPI-OT):Minister for Law and Justice Azam Nazeer Tarar says PML-N respects the courts. Addressing a press conference along with PML-N leader Ataullah Tarar in Lahore on Sunday, he said members of assembly are bound to cast vote as per the direction of the party leader. He said constituting a larger bench of the Supreme Court is necessary to ensure justice.

Speaking on the occasion, Ataullah Tarar said the ruling of the Deputy Speaker Punjab Assembly is according to the law and constitution. He said the PTI is running campaign on social media to pressure the institutions.

For more information, contact:

Ministry of Information and Broadcasting

Government of Pakistan

4th Floor, Cabinet Block, Pak. Secretariat, Islamabad, Pakistan

Tel: +92-51-9103557

Email: info@moib.gov.pk

Website: http://www.moib.gov.pk