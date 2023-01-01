Policeman martyred in Lakki Marwat police check post attack

LAKKI MARWAT: A policeman was martyred after unidentified terrorists attacked a police check post in Lakki Marwat, police said Sunday.

According to a police spokesman, the suspects attacked the Shahbaz Khel check post with sophisticated weapons. Policemen deployed at the check post retaliated against the attack. During a crossfire, one constable embraced martyrdom, while a terrorist also got killed. The funeral prayer of the martyred policeman was offered at 10am.

This is not the first time that a police check post has been attacked in Lakki Marwat in the recent past. On December 18, 2022, four policemen were martyred and four others suffered injuries after terrorists attacked a police station in Lakki Marwat.

According to police, the s attacked the Bargi police station with hand grenades and rocket launchers in the wee hours. The terrorists fled the scene after exchanging heavy gunfire with the police. The bodies and the injured officials were shifted to the local state hospitals. A heavy police contingent arrived at the police station later and launched a search operation in the area.