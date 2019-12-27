Political forces should give priority to the national interest: Usman Buzdar

December 27, 2019

Lahore, December 27, 2019 (PPI-OT): Chief Minister Punjab Sardar Usman Buzdar has said that Pakistan is facing different internal and external challenges. In a statement, he said that political forces should give priority to the national interest as Pakistan is going through a critical phase. It is the time to maintain internal unity and the importance of brotherhood and national unity has increased than before, he added.

He emphasized that everyone should shun personal differences and give a message of unity to the world. All will have to move forward unitedly for the sake of bright future of the country. We should think about Pakistan and live for it because we owe a lot to our motherland. National unity is imperative for the development of the country, he added.

