Political leaders appeal to nation to observe SOPs

August 2, 2020

Islamabad, August 02, 2020 (PPI-OT): Political leaders have appealed the nation to observe Standard Operating Procedures against Coronavirus during Eid festivities and take care of needy people in this critical juncture. Leaders of different political parties in their separate tweets, warned of another spike in cases after Eid-ul-Azha if people do not follow the SOPs.

In his message to the nation, Prime Minister Imran Khan also appealed to the nation to observe all SOPs while sacrificing animals and to take special care of the needy and poor on the occasion. It is pertinent to mention that the new coronavirus cases have been continuously declining for the last few weeks.

