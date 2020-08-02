Turkey reassures support to Pakistan on Kashmir issue

August 2, 2020

Islamabad, August 02, 2020 (PPI-OT): Turkey has reassured support for Pakistan’s stance on the Kashmir issue. In a telephonic conversation with President Dr. Arif Alvi, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan assured that his country would continue to support Pakistan’s stance on Kashmir as both brotherly countries have similar goals.

The two leaders also exchanged Eid-ul-Azha greetings and discussed important matters, including Kashmir and Covid-19 pandemic. President Erdogan also invited Dr. Arif Alvi to visit Turkey after the end of Covid-19 pandemic. While congratulating Erdogan on reopening of Istanbul’s Hagia Sophia as mosque, Dr. Arif Alvi reiterated Pakistan’s steadfast support to Turkey.

Prime Minister Imran Khan also felicitated President Erdogan on reopening of the Hagia Sophia for prayers and told him that millions of Pakistanis watched it live on television. During his telephonic conversation with the Turkish President, Imran Khan recalled Erdogan’s visit to Pakistan in February and reaffirmed commitment to further fortify bilateral cooperation. Imran Khan said Pakistan-Turkey strategic relationship is underpinned by unique mutual trust, understanding and close cooperation. Both leaders agreed to support each other on important issues of common interest.

